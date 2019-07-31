Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $7.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.78. 1,731,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. DA Davidson cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Eagle Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

