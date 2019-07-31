EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after buying an additional 11,126,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after buying an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 3,018,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,916,000 after buying an additional 2,023,309 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,948,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

