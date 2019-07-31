East Asia Minerals (CVE:EAS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

East Asia Minerals Corp (CVE:EAS)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 50,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 250,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06.

About East Asia Minerals (CVE:EAS)

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for East Asia Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Asia Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.