Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $104,401.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,349,588.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter worth $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 45.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 84.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 267.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGP traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $120.48. 289,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,177. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $87.69 and a 12 month high of $122.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

