Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.75. 237,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,051. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $87.69 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $104,401.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,349,588.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 45.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 84.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

