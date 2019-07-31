ECC (ECC) Market Cap Reaches $2.51 Million

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. One ECC coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, ECC has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $6.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00036934 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005743 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00199238 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005688 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000597 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

