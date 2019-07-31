Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,809,500 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 1,921,500 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of ECHO opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $584.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $553.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 45.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 377,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 118,550 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,097,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after buying an additional 110,365 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $1,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 216.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 57,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 39,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

