Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) Shares Up 65.6%

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES) shares shot up 65.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 1,005 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 53,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $181,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESES)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

