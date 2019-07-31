Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Lifted by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Page Arthur B raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% during the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $544,128.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,673. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.14. 58,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,104. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

