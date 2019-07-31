Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Reduced by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 2.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 97.8% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Ecolab by 10.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 81,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.57.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $1,981,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,519 shares of company stock worth $14,253,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.96. The company had a trading volume of 40,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

