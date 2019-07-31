EDC Blockchain Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, P2PB2B, Bit-Z and DigiFinex. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $11.35 million and $484,133.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00036256 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005028 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00160171 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001143 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005685 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004812 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00041538 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000566 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000402 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DigiFinex, P2PB2B, DDEX and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

