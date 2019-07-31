Eden (EDN) Price Reaches $0.0045

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Eden token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Eden has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00274431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.01466508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00115686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021558 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000590 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

