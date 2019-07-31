Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 24,260,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 828% from the previous session’s volume of 2,613,414 shares.The stock last traded at $74.54 and had previously closed at $70.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Edison International to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Get Edison International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.