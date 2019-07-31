Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $25.25, 762,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 844,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

Several research firms have commented on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 359.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 51,295 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.