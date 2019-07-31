Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 202,248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 580,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,951,000 after purchasing an additional 254,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $53,562.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,354.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 4,188 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $737,799.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,829.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,975 shares of company stock worth $26,181,339. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.89. The company had a trading volume of 136,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,475. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $134.53 and a 1-year high of $219.71. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

