eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CMO Timothy C. Hannan Sells 19,785 Shares

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CMO Timothy C. Hannan sold 19,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $2,043,196.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,145.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.75. 388,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,895. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 164.68 and a beta of 1.22. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $112.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of eHealth to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

