Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 206.32% and a negative return on equity of 501.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.45.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

