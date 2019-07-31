Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $102.00. The stock had previously closed at $83.14, but opened at $88.57. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Electronic Arts shares last traded at $92.50, with a volume of 11,148,701 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.48.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $477,308.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,223,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $61,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,294 shares of company stock worth $9,026,128. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

