Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Posts Earnings Results

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevate Credit updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $180.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.41. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 68,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $290,998.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 57,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $250,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 771,019 shares of company stock worth $3,298,718 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

