Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.67-5.77 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.67-5.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,376,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,776,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.