Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.67-5.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $22-22.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.18 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.67-5.77 EPS.

LLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,564,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,805,341. The stock has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $97.53 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.49 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.49.

In other news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $887,569.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.