Elysium Market Cap Reaches $32,927.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $32,927.00 and $105.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Elysium has traded 102.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.72 or 0.00958627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015131 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000374 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,341,129 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

