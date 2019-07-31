Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of treatments and therapies, for rare and orphan disease categories. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc., formerly known MYnd Analytics Inc., is based in Torrance, United States. “

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

