Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Shares Down 0.8%

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.03 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.30 ($1.18), approximately 483,503 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 870,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.48 million and a PE ratio of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.19.

About Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

