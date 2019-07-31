Enbridge Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.251 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

ENB opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.75.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

