Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 31.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,688,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,741 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 116,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NYSE ENB opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.