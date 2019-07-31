Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $336.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,762. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $61.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

