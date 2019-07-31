Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.96, 1,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $206.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegra Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entegra Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegra Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Entegra Financial by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Entegra Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC)

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

