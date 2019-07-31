EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,907,272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 563,156 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 1.9% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.33% of EOG Resources worth $177,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $189,119,000 after buying an additional 732,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $591,653,000 after purchasing an additional 486,443 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

EOG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.96. 142,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

