ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLUS. ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.90. 109,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,178. ePlus has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $107.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.35.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. ePlus had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $325.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 4,773 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $453,530.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,539 shares of company stock worth $688,094. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ePlus by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ePlus by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

