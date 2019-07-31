Epstein & White Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $3,648,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 24,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 79,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 143,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $318.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

