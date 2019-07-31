Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,363 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 152.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

CVS stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

