Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,080,000 after buying an additional 193,294 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in General Dynamics by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $187.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.96. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.