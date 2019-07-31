Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 164,164 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $21,740,238.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,774,453.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

