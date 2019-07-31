Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,107 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 83,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

NYSE AER traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 246,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,584. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.70. AerCap had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.