Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,922 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Open Text by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,011,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,740,000 after acquiring an additional 301,360 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Open Text by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,070,000 after acquiring an additional 251,035 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Open Text by 4.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,499,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after acquiring an additional 98,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,347,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.98. 26,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,185. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.47 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 9.57%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.