Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,360.2% during the first quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 75,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,752,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. 8,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,807. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

