Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$94.00 to C$97.00. The company traded as high as C$89.99 and last traded at C$89.99, with a volume of 16755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$80.48.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MCAN Mortgage from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$88.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.46, for a total value of C$59,135.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,405.54. Also, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.15, for a total transaction of C$213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,532.10. Insiders sold 7,741 shares of company stock valued at $558,345 over the last ninety days.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.70.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$112.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 12.7799992 EPS for the current year.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

