Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mcdonald’s Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $8.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.05. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $212.34 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $218.96. The firm has a market cap of $164.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.81.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,482,289,000 after buying an additional 383,089 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.