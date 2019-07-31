Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gold Standard Ventures Corp.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSE:GSV) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Gold Standard Ventures in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gold Standard Ventures’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

GSV stock opened at C$1.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$2.40.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

