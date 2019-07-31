Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Trading Down 5.1%

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) shares were down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66, approximately 3,062,618 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 1,307,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eros International from $13.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of -0.02.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Eros International had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 156.91%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in Eros International during the second quarter worth about $3,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eros International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eros International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eros International during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eros International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eros International Company Profile (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

