Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $679.52 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $679.52 million and $444.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $6.05 or 0.00060202 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Coinsuper, ABCC and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.99 or 0.02170132 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 112,365,553 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CPDAX, Bitbns, Kucoin, Kraken, HBUS, BCEX, Liquid, Bibox, Bitsane, BTC Markets, Coinhub, C-CEX, BtcTrade.im, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, BigONE, ChaoEX, Upbit, Binance, YoBit, Bitfinex, Poloniex, ABCC, CoinEgg, FCoin, CoinTiger, Koineks, CoinEx, Instant Bitex, ZB.COM, Korbit, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, Coinsuper, Coinone, Crex24, Gatehub, Ovis, Coinut, Exmo, EXX, CoinBene, Bithumb, LBank, Coinroom, Coinnest, QBTC, BitForex, C2CX, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Exrates, RightBTC, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, OKCoin International, Bit-Z, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

