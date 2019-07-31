Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,856. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

