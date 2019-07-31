Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.22. Etsy reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In related news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 57,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $3,933,095.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,160.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $319,363.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,589.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,884 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,426,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $54,602,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,882,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,570,000 after acquiring an additional 763,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $34,003,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $37,664,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $66.48. 84,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,740. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79. Etsy has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $73.35.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.