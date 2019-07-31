Eugene F. Reilly Sells 12,500 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Stock

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Prologis stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,157. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.06. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,516,000 after purchasing an additional 769,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,854,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,005,000 after purchasing an additional 126,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,243,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,949,000 after purchasing an additional 636,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,050,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,034 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

