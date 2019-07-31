EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Price Down 4.5%

EuroSite Power Inc (OTCMKTS:EUSP)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,070% from the average daily volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11.

About EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.