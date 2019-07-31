Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,841 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ES traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.15. 988,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,135. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

