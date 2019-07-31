Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $477-482 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.03 million.Evertec also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.92-1.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 562,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Evertec has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.82 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 61.11% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Evertec in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a positive rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In related news, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 27,940 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $821,715.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,312.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

