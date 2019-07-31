Exco Technologies (XTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$123.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.95 million.

Exco Technologies stock opened at C$8.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.61 million and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of C$7.35 and a 52-week high of C$10.49.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

