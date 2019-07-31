EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 66,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

